Press release via LaPorte County Convention & Visitors Bureau:

XINSURANCE and the award-winning Great Lakes Grand Prix are happy to announce the creation of a long-term partnership.

An agreement has been reached that makes XINSURANCE the Title Sponsor of the Great Lakes Grand Prix Race through 2027.

“Bringing XINSURANCE on board is a perfect fit!” said LaPorte County Convention and Visitor Bureau CEO Jack Arnett. “They bring so much to the partnership from an added-value marketing perspective. Even more exciting is the fact that they will also be one of 7 Class One powerboats competing in the APBA series,” said Arnett.

Arnett went on to say “I must give XINSURANCE President and CEO Rick J. Lindsey the credit for proposing this multi- year concept. That was a great idea that will allow for both parties to do extensive long-term branding of the event”.

Michigan City Mayor Duane Parry said “I cannot express enough the pride and professionalism that the LaPorte County Convention and Visitor’s Bureau has brought to the City of Michigan City. The addition of XINSURANCE greatly enhances this great event. I applaud this amazing accomplishment of bringing them on as a much-valued partner”.

The Great Lakes Grand Prix has been awarded the Best Event in Indiana by the Indiana Tourism Association. The race is an international event that brings in millions of dollars annually to the local economy.

The 2023 XINSURANCE Great Lakes Grand Prix will be held August 2 – 6 at Washington Park in Michigan City In. For more information on the Race and how to purchase VIP tickets go to: https://greatlakesgrandprix.com/