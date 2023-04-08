A man was found dead with gunshot wounds in an East Chicago liquor store Thursday night, according to police.

At around 11:33 p.m. officers responded to shots fired in the area of the 3800 block of Euclid Avenue. Shotspotter alerted to 8 rounds fired near this location.

Arriving officers entered the store and located an unresponsive man lying face down on the floor.

The victim suffered two gunshot wounds to the chest area and was pronounced dead on scene by responding medics.

The East Chicago Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division, Lake County Sheriff Crime Scene Division and the Lake County Coroner’s Office responded to the scene. Police said on Friday the investigation was ongoing. Anyone with any information can contact Lt. Brian Paine bpaine@eastchicago.com or Sgt. Alyun Taylor ataylor@eastchicago.com (219) 391-8318. Police say if you wish to remain anonymous you can call their anonymous tipline at (219)391-8500.