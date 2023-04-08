The Valparaiso Police Department is continuing its active partnership with the Northwest Indiana African American Alliance by inviting a new group of 11–15-year-old students to participate in its Mentoring Program for the 2023 season.

The NWIAAA will partner each student with a VPD mentor and share education and social opportunities.

“The interactions will help to foster positive long-term relationships, leadership opportunities and career conversations,” VPD said on its Facebook page.

In an effort to share more about the Mentoring program, the NWIAAA and VPD are hosting a free Bowling Event for perspective mentees, at Inman’s Bowling Alley, 3201 Evans Ave. in Valparaiso on April 22, from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Parents and students (aged 11-15) are invited to attend the free event to enjoy bowling, light refreshments and learn more about the Mentoring Program.

To RSVP for the Bowling Event, contact VPD Assistant Chief Mike DeHaven at mdehaven@Valpopd.com or Anthony McDonald at anthony.mcdonald41@yahoo.com.

To learn more about the mentoring program, visit NWIAAA.org