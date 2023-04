The Valparaiso Police Department announced the promotion of Erik Palleson to patrol sergeant.

Palleson is a 10 year veteran of law enforcement, having served in Kouts and Chesterton prior to joining VPD in 2019.

He has been serving in VPD’s patrol division, also acting as a field training officer and drone operator during this time.

Palleson is a 2007 graduate of Boone Grove High School and earned his associate degree from Ivy Tech Community College (2010) in Criminal Justice.