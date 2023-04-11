A Michigan City man was sentenced by United States District Court Judge Robert L. Miller, Jr. after pleading guilty to transportation of child pornography, announced United States Attorney Clifford D. Johnson.

Earl Rauschenberg, 46, was sentenced to 15 years in prison followed by 7 years of supervised release.

“According to documents in the case, in July 2020, Rauschenberg uploaded to the internet a video depicting child pornography. A year earlier, July 2019, Rauschenberg had been released from prison following his conviction for possession of child pornography,” a press release from the United States Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Indiana said.

This case was investigated by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, Homeland Security Investigations with the assistance of the Indiana State Police and the Michigan City Police Department.