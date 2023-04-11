MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. – An employee of the Indiana State Prison was hospitalized after being assaulted with a steel pipe, according to the Indiana State Police.

Police say preliminary investigation revealed that at around 12:30 p.m., inmates were working in the steel shop when an argument took place between an inmate and a civilian employee.

The disagreement turned physical when the suspect, 39-year-old Jeremy W. Davidson, from Logansport, Indiana, struck the supervisor on the head with a steel pipe. Police say the force of the impact caused potentially life-threatening injuries.

The victim was flown to South Bend Memorial Hospital where he underwent emergency treatment and as of Monday night remained in critical condition.

The inmate was immediately taken into custody and has been transferred from the state prison to another facility.

Davidson is currently serving a sentence for multiple counts of child molesting with a release date in the year 2192.

Police say the investigation is ongoing. Charges will be determined by the LaPorte County Prosecutor pending the outcome of the investigation.