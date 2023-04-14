The Michigan City Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened Tuesday evening at Washington Park.

Just before 7 p.m., multiple officers were dispatched to Washington Park Lot 1 in reference to a shooting. Additional incoming information indicated a person had been shot in the leg and was being transported to Franciscan Hospital by friends.

While the first officers arriving in Washington Park secured the crime scene, other responding officers located the vehicle the victim was traveling in and escorted that vehicle to the hospital to expedite him receiving emergency care.

The 23-year-old victim’s gunshot wound was determined to be non-life threatening.

Officers in Washington Park conducted witness interviews and collected evidence. The Investigative Division was contacted for assistance and Det/Lt. Anna Painter was assigned to the case.

The investigation is ongoing and no arrests have been made yet.

“While specific details of this case can’t be released to protect the integrity of the investigation, it needs to be noted that this incident was not a random act of violence,” MCPD said.

The Michigan City Police Department are asking that anyone with information about this case to contact Det/Lt. Painter at (219) 874-3221 Ext. 1077 or by email at apainter@emichigancity.com. They would also like to remind the public that you can contact the department via Facebook Messenger, through their crime tip hotline number of 219-873-1488 or you can also call the WeTip Hotline for General Crime (800) 78-CRIME and possibly receive a reward upon an arrest and conviction. All WeTip call information is sent directly to the LaPorte County Prosecutor’s Office.

Police say you can always request to remain anonymous.