The Indiana State Prison announced that Mike Keel, a maintenance foreman, will not survive the injuries he sustained in an assault earlier in the week, in which Keel was struck in the head by a steel pipe.

The Indiana State Prison said Keel was a key part of the team responsible for keeping the facility running every day.

“He recently celebrated his 29-year anniversary with DOC, where he was known across the agency for his quality workmanship, including the bell that sits at our Fallen Staff Memorial which he will join later this year,” the Indiana State Prison said on its Facebook page. “We are keeping Mike’s wife, Janifer, and his entire family in our thoughts. Please stay tuned for funeral arrangements in the coming days. To all of our staff: Take care of yourselves and each other. And remember, we are all in this together.”