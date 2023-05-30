A man is being charged with murder after a fatal shooting Saturday in Michigan City.

Just before 6:30 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 400 block of York Street due to a report of a disturbance along with a gunshot being fired. While enroute to York Street, the dispatch advised the responding units that one person had been shot.

Officers arrived on scene and found 52-year-old Joseph Davis on the floor inside the residence. Officers provided life-saving measures to Davis who had a gunshot wound to his torso. Davis was transported to Franciscan Hospital by EMS for emergency care and then flown to Memorial Hospital in South Bend for advanced medical treatment. Davis later died from his injury during surgery.

Investigators learned that Davis had been involved in an argument with 31-year-old Jonathan Regis Lamont Smith. As the argument continued, Davis was shot by Smith who then fled the scene on foot. Just before 8:15 p.m., Smith came to the station on his own accord where he was detained.

Smith is being charged with one count of murder. As of Monday Smith was being held at the LaPorte County Jail without bond pending his initial hearing.

The Michigan City Police Department asks that all residents in the area of this shooting check any exterior or video cameras they may be utilizing for footage of this incident. The time frame to check would be 6:15 p.m. to 6:45 p.m. Additionally, anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Det./Sgt. Sopher at (219) 874-3221 Ext. 1049 or by email at msopher@emichigancity.com. The Michigan City Police Department would also like to remind the public that you can contact them via Facebook Messenger, through their crime tip hotline number of 219-873-1488, or you can also call the WeTip Hotline for General Crime (800) 78-CRIME and possibly receive a reward upon an arrest and conviction. All WeTip call information is sent directly to the LaPorte County Prosecutor’s Office. Police say you can always request to remain anonymous.