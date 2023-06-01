Press release by Unity Foundation of La Porte County:

MICHIGAN CITY, IN —Unity Foundation of La Porte County is accepting applications online for its 2023 Community “Power for Good” Grants through Friday, July 21. Organizations may apply for up to $5,000 to fund projects that strengthen La Porte County in meaningful ways.

Eligible applicants include nonprofit 501(c)(3) organizations located in or serving La Porte County residents. In addition, churches may request funds for non-religious purposes, such as community programs or projects. Governmental bodies, including townships and fire districts, as well as educational institutions and teachers may also apply. Interested applicants are encouraged to review the information available on Unity’s website, uflc.net/grants/community-grants, prior to beginning an application.

“These grants are made possible because of generous donors who are interested in investing in the well-being of our county,” said Shannon Walker, Unity Foundation Vice President.

For more information on Unity’s grant programs or to donate, contact Unity Foundation at (219) 879-0327 or visit uflc.net.