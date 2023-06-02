News release by Purdue University Northwest:

HAMMOND and WESTVILLE, Ind. — The Society of Innovators at Purdue Northwest has opened nominations for the 2023 Innovators Awards. In addition to inducting Individual and Team Honorees into the Society, three unique awards will be considered: Richard C. Sussman Prize for Team Innovation, Society of Innovators Fellows and the John H. Davies Lifetime Achievement Award.

Now in its 19th year, the Society of Innovators celebrates the spirit of creativity and ingenuity by discovering, honoring and celebrating innovators from across the seven-county region of Northwest Indiana. Dedicated to the idea that anyone can be an innovator; the Society recognizes that innovation is the key to 21st century competitiveness.

“Innovation is part of our heritage here in Northwest Indiana and needs to be celebrated. From the early days of manufacturing and the steel industry to the present, we have seen innovation create positive change for our communities,” said Sheila Matias, executive director of the Society of Innovators. “Recognizing innovation can be a compelling catalyst that encourages others to take their aspirations and ideas from conception to market.”

Individuals and teams are nominated via an online application. Anyone that lives or works in Northwest Indiana is eligible for consideration. All applications must be submitted through the online form on the Society of Innovators’ website at www.pnw.edu/soi. There is no fee to nominate and self-nominations are encouraged. The deadline to submit nominations is July 31, 2023. More information can be found online at pnw.edu/innovators-awards or by reaching out to societyofinnovators@pnw.edu.

“The Society of Innovators was founded on the belief that anyone can be an innovator and that innovation can come from anywhere. Nothing exemplifies this more than our annual awards program,” added Jason Williams, assistant director of the Society of Innovators. “It is always exciting to hear about all of the problems being solved across our region each year, and to learn the stories of the people behind the solutions.”

The 2023 Society of Innovators Awards Luncheon will take place on Nov. 2, 2023 at the James B. Dworkin Student Services and Activities Complex on Purdue Northwest’s Westville campus. Sponsorships are available. Please contact societyofinnovators@pnw.edu for more details.

Individual Honorees

The Society of Innovators recognizes exemplary individuals who have made it through the selection process as Inductees into the Society of Innovators. To be considered, the individual’s innovation must have been developed in the Northwest Indiana region in the last four years.

Team Honorees

The Society of Innovators recognizes exemplary teams and individual team members who have made it through the selection process as Inductees into the Society of Innovators. Teams from an individual company, government unit, not-for-profit agency or a group of organizations from a specific project are eligible. To be considered, the team’s innovation must have been developed in the Northwest Indiana region in the last four years.

Society of Innovators Fellows

The Society of Innovators may select up to five innovators each year as Fellows from among previously inducted Individual and Team Lead honorees. Fellows must live or work in Northwest Indiana and demonstrate significant achievement in innovation and contribution to our community.

Richard C. Sussman Prize for Team Innovation

One team may be selected annually from among Team Inductees to receive the Richard C. Sussman Prize for Team Innovation. The Sussman Prize is dedicated to promoting 21st century innovation in the private, public, not-for-profit and government sectors.

John H. Davies Lifetime Achievement Award

A Lifetime Achievement Award winner may be selected upon recommendation of the selection committee and at the discretion of the board of directors. Not only must the Lifetime Achievement Award winner demonstrate significant innovation, but that the work was sustained over a significant amount of time and their success was not limited to just one role, company or sector. This award is the Society’s highest honor for an individual leader whose work took place in or significantly impacted the Northwest Indiana region.

The Society of Innovators at Purdue Northwest

The Society of Innovators at Purdue Northwest (PNW) aims to contribute to economic and community development throughout the region as the champion of innovation in Northwest Indiana. For more information about the Society of Innovators, visit www.pnw.edu/soi.