The Food Bank of Northern Indiana will have several mobile food distributions throughout the month of June.

The following is a list of locations and times for the mobile food distributions:

Monday, June 12, 2034 – LaPorte County

1 p.m. – 3 p.m. CT *While supplies last.

WHERE: LaPorte County Fairgrounds, 2581 IN 2, LaPorte, IN 46350

*This distribution is sponsored by HealthLinc and will serve 200 households.

Tuesday, June 13, 2023 – Elkhart County

2 p.m. – 4 p.m. ET *While supplies last.

WHERE: The Excel Center, 2626 Prairie St., Elkhart, IN 46517

*This distribution is provided by Lippert Components and will serve 250 households.

Wednesday, June 14, 2023 – St. Joseph County

2 p.m. – 4 p.m. ET *While supplies last.

WHERE: Ozark Pawn,1006 S. Merrifield Ave., Mishawaka, IN 46544

*This distribution is sponsored by The City of Mishawaka and will serve 300 households.

Wednesday, June 14, 2023 – LaPorte County

10 a.m. – Noon CT *While supplies last.

WHERE: Apostolic Christian Church, 119 Vermont St., LaCrosse, IN 46348

*This distribution is sponsored by United Way of LaPorte County and will serve 150 households.

Wednesday, June 21, 2023 – St. Joseph County

10 a.m. – Noon. ET *While supplies last.

WHERE: Walker Field, 2198 S. Walnut St., South Bend, IN 46613

*This distribution is sponsored by Lippert Components and will serve 250 households.

Friday, June 23, 2023 – Elkhart County

11 a.m. – 1 p.m. ET *While supplies last.

WHERE: Studebaker Park (by the soccer fields) 1020 McDonald St., Elkhart, IN 46516

*This distribution is sponsored by Lippert Components and will serve 250 households.

Monday, June 26, 2023 – St. Joseph County

10 a.m. – Noon ET *While supplies last.

WHERE: Bargain Lane, 1302 Elwood Ave., South Bend, IN 46628

*This distribution is sponsored by Lippert Components and will serve 250 households.

Assorted food items offered free of charge. All items are pre-boxed and pre-bagged. First come, first served, while supplies last for those in need of food assistance. One box/bag per household.

Distributions are drive thru. Please remain in your vehicle and open your trunk to receive items. An area will be available for self-loading if your trunk does not open.