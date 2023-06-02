MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. – Walsh Construction has provided the City of Michigan City with the following update regarding road closure information related to NICTD’s Double Track Northwest Indiana Project:

Sheridan/10th – TBD – will be a 5-day closure 10th and Huron at Amtrak crossing – 7/31/23 open 8/11/23 Chicago Street- 6/12/23 Open Day Ohio/11th – close 6/12/23 open 6/23/23 Wabash/11th – close 7/5/23 open 7/28/23 Washington/11th – close 6/8/23 open 6/27/23 Franklin/11th – closed 3/20/23 open 6/8/23 (work at 10th and Franklin will happen simultaneously) Michigan Blvd/11th – TBD Michigan Blvd/Vail St – TBD Michigan Blvd/School St – TBD Michigan Blvd/Carroll Ave – TBD 10th Street Huron to Sheridan – close 7/31/23 open 8/11/23 Green Street Kentucky to Chicago – closed 4/3/23 open 6/12/23