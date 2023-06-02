MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. – Walsh Construction has provided the City of Michigan City with the following update regarding road closure information related to NICTD’s Double Track Northwest Indiana Project:
Sheridan/10th – TBD – will be a 5-day closure
10th and Huron at Amtrak crossing – 7/31/23 open 8/11/23
Chicago Street- 6/12/23 Open Day
Ohio/11th – close 6/12/23 open 6/23/23
Wabash/11th – close 7/5/23 open 7/28/23
Washington/11th – close 6/8/23 open 6/27/23
Franklin/11th – closed 3/20/23 open 6/8/23 (work at 10th and Franklin will happen simultaneously)
Michigan Blvd/11th – TBD
Michigan Blvd/Vail St – TBD
Michigan Blvd/School St – TBD
Michigan Blvd/Carroll Ave – TBD
10th Street Huron to Sheridan – close 7/31/23 open 8/11/23
Green Street Kentucky to Chicago – closed 4/3/23 open 6/12/23