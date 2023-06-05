Franciscan Health Breast Care Center Michigan City breast cancer patients will have additional support thanks to a generous donation from the Michigan City United States Bowling Congress Bowling Association.

The organization raised $16,735 at its February Bowl for the Cure fundraiser for the Michigan City through the Franciscan Health Foundation’s Michigan City Mammography Department/Breast Cancer Fund.

The donation is the largest to date from the annual event. The monies raised will be used to purchase breast cancer patient comfort bags containing journals, blankets and other resource materials. The funding will also support gas cards, grocery store gift cards and other patient assistance items for those struggling financially.

“We are so grateful to this amazing team who works tirelessly to put on this event year after year and we appreciate their commitment to supporting our breast cancer patients in this very special way,” said Franciscan Health Foundation Director of Development Debbie Tatum.

Since 2008, the Michigan City United States Bowling Congress Bowling Association has raised more than $100,000 for Franciscan Health Michigan City.