Lake County Sheriff’s Department police officers are investigating leads on a possible suspect in Monday’s jail lobby fire, according to a Monday evening update by the department.

No one was injured and there was no major damage.

Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a visitor who started a small fire at the Lake County Jail.

Just before noon on Monday, Lake County Jail staff reported that a visitor had started a small fire in the lobby of the facility.

Police say it’s believed that a black male entered the lobby with a jug which contained some type of accelerant. The man doused the lobby with the liquid, lit it and ran. He left the area in a blue SUV.

The fire was extinguished quickly.

The suspect is described as a black male wearing what appears to be black or dark-colored t-shirt and jeans. He was also wearing a dark baseball cap with a logo on the front. The car was a smaller or mid-size SUV or crossover. Police say it may be a Lexus, Toyota or similar make.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Lake County Sheriff’s Department Detective Bureau at (219) 755-3346.