Speeds in excess of 120 MPH along US Highway 20 and State Road 49 -Thank you Town of Porter Police Department for the update

On 6/30/2023 at approximately 7:27 p.m., Porter Police Officers learned of an armed carjacking that had occurred around 7:00 p.m. in New Chicago. Officers were advised over police radio that the vehicle taken in that incident had just been captured on a LPR camera (License Plate Reader) heading East on US Highway 20 just passed State Road 49. Furthermore, it was reported that the suspect had shot the vehicle’s owner just before stealing the car.

A Porter Police Officer, working a traffic grant for the Porter County Safety Partnership, who was in the area of U.S. 20 and C.R. 500 East, observed the vehicle Eastbound on U.S. 20 and clocked the vehicle at approximately 75 mph. He attempted to stop the vehicle which then fled at a high rate of speed. The officer noted speeds were in excess of 120 mph on U.S. 20 near Main Avenue in Pine Township.

As the suspect attempted to negotiate a curve just East of Railroad Avenue, he lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a wooded area. The suspect was partially ejected through the windshield and asked officers for help. After being removed from the vehicle and placed into custody, officers began assessing and treating the suspect for injuries. He sustained minor injuries from the crash but was transported to a hospital for further evaluation. During the investigation officers learned the suspect had just been released from custody in Illinois for a similar charge of armed carjacking. The suspect is a 17-year-old juvenile. His name and information will not be released at this time.

He was released to the custody of the New Chicago Police Department and is reportedly being held at the Lake County Juvenile Detention Center. Lake County Sheriff’s Department Crime Scene Investigation Team also assisted in this incident and took possession of the stolen vehicle.