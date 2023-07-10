Two local first responders were recently honored by the Indiana American Legion.

The La Porte Police Department announced their own Detective Jared Schaefer was named Law Officer of the Year in District 3 by the Indiana American Legion.

Each year, the American Legion presents an award for the officer of the year in each of the 11 districts in Indiana. Schaefer was selected as officer of the year in district 3, which includes La Porte, Marshall, Porter, and St. Joseph counties.

Additionally, La Porte County Emergency Medical Service announced that their own Lt. Ronald Johnson received the American Legion 3rd District EMS Person of the Year award.