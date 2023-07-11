INDIANAPOLIS—The Indiana Department of Health (IDOH) has partnered once again with local health departments and other healthcare entities across the state to host summer back-to-school immunization clinics as part of a statewide effort to help families easily access required and recommended school immunizations prior to the start of the 2023-24 school year.

Now in its second year, the Start Smart campaign includes a map showing dates, times and locations of community immunization clinics. The map can be found at https://startsmart.health.in.gov/. The clinics are open to children ages 5 and older. Families will not be charged at the site of the clinic but should provide insurance information if available.

“Routine immunizations are the best way to protect children from highly contagious diseases like measles, mumps and chicken pox and can help ensure every student has a healthy start to the school year,” said State Health Commissioner Lindsay Weaver, M.D., FACEP. “During last year’s back-to-school outreach, nearly 50 percent of children who were behind on their immunizations got caught up on at least one vaccine, giving them protection that can last a lifetime. We hope to see even greater success this year.”

IDOH is also mailing letters to parents of children whose state immunization records show they are behind on a required immunization. A list of immunizations required for school can be found here.

“Partners across the state are coming together to make it easier than ever to ensure that your child is protected from preventable illnesses before the start of school,” Dr. Weaver said. “I encourage every parent of a school-age child to check their child’s vaccine status today and to schedule an appointment with their healthcare provider or take advantage of these convenient opportunities in their communities.”

Visit the Indiana Department of Health at www. health.in.gov for important health and safety information or follow us on Twitter at @StateHealthIN and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/StateHealthIN.