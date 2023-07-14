A Gary Police K-9 was killed during a pursuit Thursday.

Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr.made the following statement:

“It is with great sadness that I share the passing of beloved Gary Police Department K-9 Falco. He was shot and killed this afternoon during a police foot pursuit near 35th Place and Martin Luther King Drive in Gary. A 29-year-old male is in police custody. He was wanted for aggravated battery and criminal recklessness. The officer involved in the foot pursuit was not injured. The Lake County Sheriff’s Department is handling the investigation.

“Falco served as a police K-9 for 8 years. He was 10 years old.

“We appreciate officers from multiple law enforcement agencies who participated in a procession honoring the K-9 as his remains were transported to Hobart Animal Clinic.

“I am proud of the work of this K-9 officer, his handler and all officers involved in today’s arrest and investigation.

“Since the investigation is in its initial stages, no further information will be released at this time.”