Chesterton police are seeking a hit and run driver.

On Tuesday morning in the area of Railroad and Kelle Drive, a blue Tesla sedan was involved in a property damage crash.

Police say the driver of the blue Tesla was described as an Asian male, 50-60 years of age.

He also mentioned that he was a doctor, according to the Chesterton Police Department.

Anyone with information that could assist in identifying the driver of the blue Tesla, are asked to call Cpl. LaMotte at 219-926-1136.