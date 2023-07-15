La Porte County Circuit Court Clerk issues public notice and letter to citizens

The La Porte County Clerk will hold a Public Meeting regarding Vote Centers on July 20th, 2023 at 6:00pm at City Hall in Michigan City, Indiana.

(100 E Michigan Blvd

Michigan City, IN 46360)

The Final Public Meeting on Vote Centers

will be held at 6:00pm on August 3, 2023 in Meeting Room 3 at the La Porte County Complex

(809 State St

La Porte IN, 46350)

Below is a letter by La Porte County Circuit Court Clerk Heather Stevens:

MESSAGE FROM LA PORTE COUNTY CLERK HEATHER STEVENS

June 16, 2023

Citizens of La Porte County,

Vote Centers have been a reality in Indiana elections for well over a decade. However, it was not until last year that La Porte County was able to secure the equipment needed to make that transition. Pros and cons have been weighed out by Election Officials, Party Leaders, Poll Workers, and most importantly voters. We believe that this is the right time with the right leadership for La Porte County to make the change to Vote Centers.

The move to Vote Centers will provide La Porte County voters with the same consistency that they have come to enjoy during the Early Voting period of elections. Voters will be able to visit any of the Polling Locations on Election Day, giving voters much more access and convenience than traditional precinct-based voting allows.

Many have spent their time and energy to assist in making this change as successful as possible. I am proud of the work that everyone has put in. I am especially proud of the nonpartisan manner in which everyone involved displayed. It has been refreshing to see so many people from different parties aiming to achieve the same goal of making voting easier and more convenient for the voters of La Porte County.

Sincerely,

Heather Stevens

La Porte County Circuit Court Clerk

Secretary of the La Porte County Election Board