To thank local educators for their hard work, the South Shore Line is inviting teachers to ride the SSL for free beginning Monday, July 24, through Sunday, July 30, 2023, on all off-peak weekday and all weekend trains (off-peak weekday trains arrive at Millennium Station after 9:30 am CST, and depart Millennium Station before 3:30 pm and after 6:30 pm CST). To ride, educators will need to present a valid school ID.

Passengers can also take advantage of the Kids Ride Free Program, allowing up to three children 13 years of age and under to ride free with each parent or guardian on off-peak weekday and all weekend trains.

As a reminder, SSL is continuing to bus passengers to stations between Michigan City and Gary, including Carroll Ave., Dune Park, Portage/Ogden Dunes, Miller, and Gary Metro Center. Buses operate according to the scheduled train times: https://mysouthshoreline.com/revised-long-term-busing-between-carroll-ave-gary- metro-center-stations/.