Michigan City police are investigating after one person was shot in the shoulder on Friday.

According to police the dispatch center received a 911 call at approximately 10:35 a.m. regarding a person who was shot in the 500 block of Pleasant Avenue. Officers responded to the scene and located a 37-year-old male from Gary, Indiana who had a gunshot wound to the right shoulder. An officer provided first aid to the victim before he was transported

by EMS to Franciscan Health Hospital in Michigan City for a non-life-threatening injury. The victim was eventually transported from Franciscan Health Hospital in Michigan City to University of Chicago in Chicago, Illinois for more advanced medical treatment.

Police say numerous articles of evidence were collected, and multiple witnesses were interviewed. Officers and detectives continue to interview witnesses, attempt to identify a suspect(s), search for video surveillance in the area and collect additional evidence.

The Michigan City Police Department would ask anyone who may have witnessed this incident, has any additional information, or has video surveillance / cell phone video of this incident, to contact Lieutenant Anna Painter at (219) 874-3221; extension 1077 or via email at apainter@emichigancity.com.

The Michigan City Police Department would also like to remind the public that you can contact them via Facebook Messenger, through their crime tip hotline number of (219) 873-1488, or you can also call the WeTip Hotline for General Crime (800) 78-CRIME and possibly receive a reward upon an arrest and conviction. All WeTip call information is sent directly to the LaPorte County Prosecutor’s Office. Police say you can always request to remain anonymous.