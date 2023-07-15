PORTER COUNTY, Ind. – An Indiana Department of Transportation contractor will have lane closures on U.S. 20 between State Road 520 and County Line Rd starting on or after Friday, July 21.

U.S. 20 will be reduced to one lane in each direction for approximately three weeks while crews perform maintenance on the bridge deck and approaches over Amtrak/Chandler Road. There will be changing traffic patterns in the area.

INDOT encourages drivers to allow extra time when driving through this area and follow traffic directions carefully.

INDOT says motorists should slow down, exercise caution and drive distraction-free through all work zones.