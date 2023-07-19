The Michigan City Police Department is congratulating Officer Dylon Travis on participating in Cops Cycling for Survivors bicycle ride.

Officer Travis rode from Merrillville to South Bend with the group.

The group rides the whole state of Indiana bringing awareness of fallen officers who are killed in the line of duty and their survivors.

Officers and staff from the Michigan City Police Department met the group at their stop at Westville Correctional Facility to pay tribute and support Officer Travis.

The MCPD Traffic Division helped with the escort of the riders while they were in LaPorte County.