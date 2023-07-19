The City of Portage announced that through Aug. 1, the roads listed below will have rolling lane closures as their crack sealing contractor will be filling cracks in the asphalt pavement.

Expect delays periodically, flaggers will be present.

They also ask that residents in these areas not park on the streets between 7 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Affected streets:

Carol Street – Ruth Avenue to Danube Avenue

Fern Street – Glenrose Street to Danube Avenue

Sunset Street – Glenrose Street to Ruth Avenue

Glenrose Street – Stone Avenue to Sunset Street

Mulberry Avenue – Willowcreek Road to Monnier Street

Sherwin Avenue – Blake Road to Terry Avenue

Brown Street – Independence Avenue to Central Avenue

Bell Avenue – Blake Road to the End

Terry Avenue – Sherwin Avenue to Sherwin Avenue

Sunrise Avenue – Blake Road to the Cul-de-sac

Concord Avenue – Blake Road to the End

Concord Avenue – Blake Road to Hickory Street

Gary Avenue – Swanson Road to Charles Street

Charles Street – Gary Avenue to Bruce Avenue

Swanson Road – Mulberry Avenue to the End

Concord Avenue – Brown Street east to the End

Bryant Street – Stone Avenue to Parker Street

Parker Street – Danube Avenue to Bryant Street

Danube Avenue – Bryant Street to Parker Street

Danube Avenue – Carol Street to Fern Street

Ruth Avenue – Sunset Street to the End

Chestnut Street – Evergreen Avenue to the End