The City of Portage announced that through Aug. 1, the roads listed below will have rolling lane closures as their crack sealing contractor will be filling cracks in the asphalt pavement.
Expect delays periodically, flaggers will be present.
They also ask that residents in these areas not park on the streets between 7 a.m. and 3 p.m.
Affected streets:
Carol Street – Ruth Avenue to Danube Avenue
Fern Street – Glenrose Street to Danube Avenue
Sunset Street – Glenrose Street to Ruth Avenue
Glenrose Street – Stone Avenue to Sunset Street
Mulberry Avenue – Willowcreek Road to Monnier Street
Sherwin Avenue – Blake Road to Terry Avenue
Brown Street – Independence Avenue to Central Avenue
Bell Avenue – Blake Road to the End
Terry Avenue – Sherwin Avenue to Sherwin Avenue
Sunrise Avenue – Blake Road to the Cul-de-sac
Concord Avenue – Blake Road to the End
Concord Avenue – Blake Road to Hickory Street
Gary Avenue – Swanson Road to Charles Street
Charles Street – Gary Avenue to Bruce Avenue
Swanson Road – Mulberry Avenue to the End
Concord Avenue – Brown Street east to the End
Bryant Street – Stone Avenue to Parker Street
Parker Street – Danube Avenue to Bryant Street
Danube Avenue – Bryant Street to Parker Street
Danube Avenue – Carol Street to Fern Street
Ruth Avenue – Sunset Street to the End
Chestnut Street – Evergreen Avenue to the End