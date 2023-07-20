PRESS RELEASE:
Hebron- This morning at approximately 7:00 a.m., the Indiana State Police SWAT executed several search warrants on a residence located at 107 S. Main St. in Hebron, IN. These search warrants were the result of an extensive investigation lead by LaPorte County Sheriff’s Department Captain Andy Hynek and Indiana State Trooper Jace Haddon, but it included numerous other law enforcement agencies across northwest and central Indiana.
The investigation encompassed a crime spree that spanned several counties and local jurisdictions to include Logansport Police, Kouts Police, Newton County Sheriff’s Department, Jasper County Sheriff’s Department, LaPorte County Sherriff’s Office, Hebron Police Department, Monon Police Department, Francesville Police Department, White County Sheriff’s Department, Pulaski County Sheriff’s Department, and the Michigan City Police Department, LaPorte County Prosecutor, Jasper County Prosecutor, Cass County Prosecutor, and the Indiana State Police.
Due to the vast area where these crimes took place, this investigation required an extensive coordinated effort by all these agencies which resulted in these arrests. The Indiana State Police Criminal Investigations Division Lowell Post was contacted to help coordinate and orchestrate the warrant service. This crime spree included several ATM thefts in northern Indiana, as well as the theft of a motorcycle that occurred yesterday at the Harley Davidson Shop of Michigan City. Three arrests were made this morning, two of the arrests were a result of this investigation, the third arrest was a subject in the residence that happened to have a non-related warrant for a different offense.
Arrested:
Branden L. Tweedy, 23, from Hebron, IN.
Blake A. Freeman Tweedy, 41, from Hebron, IN.
They are both charged with the following offenses:
Burglary- Level 5 Felony
Theft Where Value of Property is Between $750 & $50k.- Level 6 Felony
Devin B. Tweedy, 19, from Hebron, IN
Failure to Appear for Operating Without Ever Receiving a License
LaPorte County Sheriff Ron Heeg commented on the investigation, “The LaPorte County Sheriff’s Office thanks all of the agencies for their hard work in bringing this crime spree to a stop this morning. Multi-jurisdictional investigations can sometimes be tricky, this investigation went well as everyone was focused on bringing these criminals to justice.”
Charges listed are preliminary. Final charges will be determined by the prosecutors in the jurisdiction where the crimes occurred. All suspects are presumed innocent until/unless proven guilty in court.