Hebron- This morning at approximately 7:00 a.m., the Indiana State Police SWAT executed several search warrants on a residence located at 107 S. Main St. in Hebron, IN. These search warrants were the result of an extensive investigation lead by LaPorte County Sheriff’s Department Captain Andy Hynek and Indiana State Trooper Jace Haddon, but it included numerous other law enforcement agencies across northwest and central Indiana.

