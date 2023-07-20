Pinney Purdue Field Day Offers Crop Information for area Farmers.

The 2023 Pinney Purdue Field Day is scheduled for Wednesday, August 16, 2023. Pinney Purdue Agriculture Center is located at 11402 County Line Road, Wanatah, two miles west of U.S. 421 and ½ mile north of U.S. 30. Participants will have opportunities to get updates on current ag production issues, visit with neighbors and fellow producers as well as ag supply and service exhibitors, and enjoy a great sponsored meal. Registration and exhibitor booths open at 7:30 a.m. CDT in the new machinery shed on the east side of County Line Road; parking is also on the east side of the road. The Field Day program starts at 8:15 a.m. CDT.

The program begins at 8:15 with Dr. Angie Abbot, the Interim Director of Extension, giving an update on Purdue Extension in Indiana. Then Dr. Michael Langemeier, Professor of Agricultural Economics, will give an outlook for the agricultural economy.

Field tours will begin at 9:20 a.m. CDT and will include Extension Specialists Shaun Casteel, soybean specialist, will discuss soybean management; Dan Quinn, corn specialist, will discuss corn development and issues; Bill Johnson, Purdue Weed Science Specialist, will talk about controlling weeds in dry weather; Eileen Kladivko, Purdue Agronomy Professor, and Hans Schmitz, CCSI Agronomist, will discuss Soil Health and Climate.

The field day will conclude with a sponsored pork chop lunch cooked by Birky Family Farms of Kouts, IN. Participants are welcome to visit with Field Day exhibitors, who will be recognized for their help in sponsoring the Field Day, and talk to neighbors and presenters. Additionally, the Natural Resources Conservation Service will be there to demonstrate the benefits of healthy soils.

A twilight program is planned on the same day again this year for those unable to attend the morning programs. Registration begins at 5:30 p.m. and twilight presentations start at 6:00 p.m. CDT. Jim Camberato, Purdue Agronomy Professor, will discuss Nutrient management in crops. Marcelo Zimmer, Extension Weed Specialist, will discuss weed control strategies.

Those needing recertification credits for their private pesticide applicator licenses can receive a credit at either the field day or twilight program (the normal fee for PARP credits is being sponsored by the Indiana Corn Marketing Council and the Indiana Soybean Alliance; please bring your license with you). Commercial pesticide applicators can get Continuing Certification Hours (CCHs). Certified Crop Advisers can also acquire needed continuing education units.

For more information, please call the Purdue Extension – Porter County office at 219-465-3555. A field day flyer with more details can be accessed at www.extension.purdue.edu/porter. More information is also at the Pinney Purdue Ag Center website at www.agriculture.purdue.edu/pac/ppac/.

If auxiliary aids and services due to disabilities are required, please contact the Porter County (219-465-3555) Extension office at least three days prior to the event.