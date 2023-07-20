Michigan City, IN –The Michigan City Chamber of Commerce (chamber) announced Jessica O’Brien as the Ambassador of the Quarter for the Second Quarter of 2023. “I believe the Chamber of Commerce is such an important part of growth and progress in my city, so I’m happy to volunteer my time to help them grow and succeed. The Chamber team is accessible and helpful, serving as a great resource and advocate for their members,” O’Brien said. The Ambassador of the Quarter is given to an individual who has shown dedication to the mission of the Michigan City Chamber of Commerce by regularly attending chamber events, connecting with members through emails, calls, and in-person meetings, and referring non-members for membership.

As an Ambassador, O’Brien helps to promote the role of the Michigan City Chamber of Commerce in the community by welcoming new members, encouraging current members to maximize their membership, and aid in maintaining and increasing the retention rate of new and existing members by reinforcing the Chamber benefits. “Jessica is not only a champion for the chamber, but she is also truly passionate about Michigan City,” stated Membership Director and staff liaison to the Ambassador Committee, Danny Hogan. “Jessica is always eager to welcome new members, celebrate the accomplishments of current members, and help show the value of the chamber to future members.”

Outside of the Chamber, Jessica serves as the Development Director for The Salvation Army of Michigan City. She is a member of the Rotary Club of Michigan City and in her free time enjoys writing, spending time with her daughter, and a good cup of coffee.

The Michigan City Chamber of Commerce serves to be a resource to its members, businesses, and the community to promote economic growth in the Michigan City area. To learn more about chamber membership for your business, please call Danny Hogan at 219-874-6221 or email membership@mcachamber.com Visit www.MichiganCityChamber.com for more information about the chamber.