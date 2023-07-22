Several local organizations have announced a community-wide school supply drive, which runs through July 26. Supplies collected during the drive will be distributed to area students who are in need of materials to start the school year.

Many area businesses have set up collection bins to accept donations from their employees and the general public. Collection sites are located at Al’s Supermarket (Franklin Street and Karwick locations), Captain Ed’s Candy Island & Furniture Showroom, First Trust Credit Union, the Michigan City Area Schools’ Administration Building, Michigan City’s City Hall, Meridian Title Company, First United Methodist Church, and Restore Dental Arts.

Businesses, churches, and other organizations are invited to join in the collection drive. Supplies collected by community organizations and individuals may be brought to the MCAS Administration Building, 408 S. Carroll Ave., on Wednesday, July 26, from 9:00 a.m. to noon.

Suggested donations include: pencils, black pens, spiral notebooks, 3-hole notebook paper, markers (washable), dry erase markers and erasers, glue sticks, erasers, pencil boxes, 2-pocket folders, disinfectant wipes, gallon and quart size Ziploc bags, highlighters, composition books, hand sanitizer, scissors, crayons, and index cards.

“Many families in our community are struggling to make ends meet,” says Pat Harris, chair of the Citywide Back-to-School Rally committee. “We hope that this drive will help assure that every student is prepared for school this fall.”

The annual Citywide Back-to-School Rally will take place on Saturday, July 29, from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at Elston’s Gill Field. The event is a collaborative effort supported by numerous community agencies. This year, the organizing committee for the Back to School Rally includes representatives from Indiana Black Expo, Michigan City Area Schools, Franciscan Health, Anthem, American Licorice, the La Porte County Family YMCA, Sodexo, and the LaPorte County NAACP.

Information on volunteering, sponsorships, and exhibiting at the Rally may be found at www.educatemc.net/BackToSchoolRally.