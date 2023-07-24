Walsh Construction has provided the following update on road closure information related to NICTD’s Double Track Northwest Indiana Project:
Sheridan/10th – TBD – will be a 5-day closure
10th and Huron at Amtrak crossing – 8/14/23 open 8/28/23
Ohio/11th – close 8/14/23 open 8/18/23
Wabash/11th – close 7/12/23 open 8/11/23
Washington/11th open 7/12/23
Chicago/11th open
Franklin/11th – Open
Michigan Blvd/11th – Mid August
Michigan Blvd/Vail St – Mid August
Michigan Blvd/School St – Mid September
Michigan Blvd/Carroll Ave – Mid September
10th Street Huron to Sheridan – – 8/14/23 open 8/28/23
Green Street Kentucky to Chicago – open 8/7/23