Walsh Construction has provided the following update on road closure information related to NICTD’s Double Track Northwest Indiana Project:

Sheridan/10th – TBD – will be a 5-day closure 10th and Huron at Amtrak crossing – 8/14/23 open 8/28/23 Ohio/11th – close 8/14/23 open 8/18/23 Wabash/11th – close 7/12/23 open 8/11/23 Washington/11th open 7/12/23 Chicago/11th open Franklin/11th – Open Michigan Blvd/11th – Mid August Michigan Blvd/Vail St – Mid August Michigan Blvd/School St – Mid September Michigan Blvd/Carroll Ave – Mid September 10th Street Huron to Sheridan – – 8/14/23 open 8/28/23 Green Street Kentucky to Chicago – open 8/7/23