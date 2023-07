ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind., — The Indiana Department of Transportation announced that State Road 331/Capital Avenue will be reduced to one lane in each direction for resurfacing between Jefferson Road and U.S. 20 on or after Monday, July 24.

The project will have alternating lane closures and be ongoing through late October.

