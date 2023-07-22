The Indiana Department of Transportation will host public information meetings to provide updates and gather feedback regarding an annual update to the state’s Electric Vehicle (EV) Infrastructure Deployment Plan. The plan is federally required as part of Indiana’s participation in the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) program and must be updated each year. Created by the passage of the 2021 Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, NEVI provides federal funding to states to add DC Fast Charge charging stations along federally designated alternative fuel corridors (AFC’s). Indiana’s effort feeds into a national initiative to create a network of at least 500,000 reliable chargers across the U.S. to support the growing adoption of electric vehicles.

The upcoming public meetings will offer updates on program implementation and opportunities for feedback on components of the draft plan, such as potential charging station locations, amenities, and recommended equity and inclusion metrics.

Interested attendees may pre-register online, however, registration in advance is not required.

Meeting dates, times, and locations (all times local)