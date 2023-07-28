Road closures and parking availability have been announced as The City of La Porte gears up for its third annual LakeFest this weekend, according to Park Superintendent Mark Schreiber.

Through Sunday, July 30, a wide array of festivities will be held at La Porte’s Pine, Stone and Clear lakes. Featured events will include P1 AquaX races, live music, fireworks, sand volleyball tournaments, kids activities, an artisan market by The Collective and more. With events spread throughout the city, Schreiber said residents should be aware of road closures.

“The LakeFest Committee has put together a tremendous weekend of entertainment,” Schreiber said. “We worked hard to ensure there is something for everyone. We expect a large crowd for Saturday’s fireworks and concert, headlined by Everclear, so we encourage those attending these events to arrive early.”

The following roads will be closed over the weekend: Grangemouth Road: 8 a.m. Saturday, July 29, until 6 p.m. Sunday, July 30

Hoelocker Drive: 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Saturday, July 29, to any traffic – including pedestrians – for fireworks staging

Parking for LakeFest attendees will be available at the following locations: Through Sunday at Fox Park: Parking will be allowed in all the lots surrounding the Dennis F. Smith Amphitheater and Ron Reed Field. On Saturday only, the south lot off McClung Road will be closed from 7 a.m.-5:30 p.m. for The Collective Artisan Market and then opened at 5:30 p.m. for Premier Parking Pass holders only. Also on Saturday evening, parking will be allowed at Scharf Field and auxiliary lots off Truesdell across from The Banks and off Clear Lake Boulevard across from Dunes Event Center.

Through Sunday at Soldiers Memorial Park: Parking will be allowed in the Stone Lake Beach House lot and along Grangemouth Road from the beach house to Lakeshore Drive on the east side of the road. Overflow parking will be allowed along Veterans Parkway and at the Park Office. The Cummings Lodge parking lot will be closed.

However, Stone Lake will be temporarily closed to watercraft in order to host the P1 AquaX races from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on both Saturday and Sunday.