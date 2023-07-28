Today, Congressman Rudy Yakym (IN-02) issued the following statement after sending a letter to Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita urging the Attorney General’s office to investigate Landmark Recovery’s Praxis of South Bend addiction treatment facility:

“The allegations leveled against the Praxis facility are disturbing. They demand a thorough investigation along with complete accountability for those who may have violated the law along with the public’s trust.

“I applaud the actions Indiana has taken thus far to prioritize patient and worker safety. I will continue to ensure that justice is ultimately served so those who need treatment can get the care and help they deserve.”

The full text of Congressman Yakym’s letter can be found HERE and below:

Dear Attorney General Rokita,

I write to express my strong concerns regarding Landmark Recovery’s Praxis of South Bend addiction treatment facility in South Bend, Indiana. Recent media reports, as well as disturbing information my office has received, about practices and incidents at this facility, and its leadership’s alleged disregard to improve the facility. I urge you work with other state agencies as necessary to investigate these wide-ranging allegations, to take appropriate measures to ensure accountability for those that violated any laws, and to prevent such issues from occurring in other facilities.

Concerning allegations surrounding Praxis facility include:

9-1-1 Calls: During the first six months of 2023, the St. Joseph’s County Police Department (SJCPD) have been called to the facility over 110 times. Overall, this has amounted to 26 reported cases including six overdoses, two rape cases, a sexual assault, and a stabbing. There have been so many calls to the SJCPD that the department has petitioned officials to revoke the facilities license and close the facility.

The SJCPD has received multiple reports of facility staff not permitting patients to call the police and discouraging patients from reporting incidents.

With regard to the stabbing incident, SJCPD stated that the facility was being uncooperative with the investigation and refused to provide detectives with information or video footage.

Overdoses: There have been nine overdoses at the facility since its opening in August 2022, including two fatal overdoses earlier this month. A former patient shared that there were drugs throughout the facility.

I am deeply concerned about the reports regarding the Landmark Recovery Praxis of South Bend facility and strongly urge you to investigate this facility and its leadership.

If my office can be of assistance, please do not hesitate to contact Bridget Visconti on my staff at Bridget.Visconti@mail.house.gov. Thank you for your time and attention to this urgent matter.