LAKE COUNTY, Ind. – An Indiana Department of Transportation will move to the next phase of concrete restoration work on I-94 between State Road 912/Cline Avenue and I-65 over the next week.

There will be overnight lane closures from approximately 8 p.m. tonight, Tuesday, August 1 to 5 a.m. Wednesday, August 2 on westbound I-94 to move the lane closures from the right side to the left side of the travel lanes. Over the next week, crews will be moving barrier wall materials over the median to prepare for concrete restoration work on eastbound I-94.

On or after the evening of Tuesday, August 8, overnight lane closures will be used on eastbound I-94 from approximately 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. to set up the work zone. In the new traffic configuration beginning on or after Wednesday, August 9, the work zone will be in the middle of the travel lanes. There will be two lanes to the right and two “express” lanes to the left, with one to the right of the median and one as a counterflow lane on the westbound side so these two lanes will not have access to each other or the right lanes and exits.

All schedules are weather dependent and subject to change. INDOT says motorists should be prepared for changing traffic configurations and overnight lane closures through this area while work is ongoing through late fall.

INDOT encourages drivers to allow extra time when driving through this area and follow traffic directions carefully. INDOT says motorists should slow down, exercise caution and drive distraction-free through all work zones.