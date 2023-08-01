Franciscan Health and Geminus Regional Health Systems are partnering to host two free LaPorte County car seat safety clinics in September.

The first event will take place from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Central on Wednesday, Sept. 13 at the Strengthening Indiana Families LaPorte County Family Resource Center, 1232 W. State Road 2 in La Porte. The second event will take place from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Central on Saturday, Sept. 23 at the Franciscan Health Michigan City Legacy Campus, 301 W. Homer St. in Michigan City.

Car seats will be available free of charge to qualifying Indiana residents thanks to a generous grant from Geminus Regional Health Systems. The seats will be installed by a certified technician while supplies last.

Caregivers must bring children to the event to allow the technicians to create a safe, proper fit.

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration recommends all drivers who transport young children in passenger vehicles have their car seats checked by a certified technician.

Participants must meet eligibility requirements to receive a free car seat and reservations are required. To schedule an appointment and determine free car seat eligibility, call (219) 488-1380.