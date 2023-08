PORTER COUNTY, Ind. – An Indiana Department of Transportation contractor will close State Road 2 just west of the intersection of State Road 2 and C.R. N 400 E on or after Monday, August 7.

State Road 2 will be closed through approximately the end of November for a small structure replacement.

INDOT says motorists should seek an alternate route.

The official detour will follow State Road 49, U.S. 6 and State Road 2.