The 41st annual Lubeznik Arts Festival will bring over 70 artists from around the United States in a variety of media to Michigan City, Ind. on Saturday and Sunday, August 19 and 20 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. CST.

Always the third weekend in August, the festival draws children and adults from the Northwest Indiana region and beyond to Lubeznik Center for the Art’s (LCA) grounds and galleries at 101 W. 2nd Street.

Festival goers enjoy fine arts and crafts from over 70 artists from across the nation, indoor exhibits by contemporary artists, family activities, free art making, live demos, beer and wine, delicious local food vendors and much more.

“The festival is a great event for families to enjoy, but also for art collectors of various budgets to start or add to their collections,” said Janet Bloch, LCA’s executive director.

Come Saturday, August 19 from to get first pick of the wonderful art on display. Admission on Saturday is $5, but is free for LCA members, children 16 and under, active military and veterans. On Sunday, August 20 admission is free to all thanks to the generous support of McDonalds of LaPorte County for Free Family Day.

LCA hopes this year’s attendance will bring more than 3,000 visitors over the course of the two-day festival.

While you are at the festival, view the exhibition, Vivian Maier: In Color on display inside LCA. Centered on the Chicago History Museum’s new Vivian Maier collection, the exhibit features 50 color prints spanning the late 1950s through the 1970s from the elusive woman who was much more than a nanny photographer. LCA’s Gallery Shop will also be open during the festival.

Proceeds from the festival help support LCA, a non-profit that provides access to compelling exhibitions and programs that explore contemporary ideas. LCA’s education and outreach programs foster community through meaningful cultural experiences.

Free parking will be available in the You Are Beautiful lot just south of LCA. No dogs will be allowed on the festival grounds except for service dogs.

LCA would like to thank McDonald’s of LaPorte County, 1st Source Bank, NIPSCO/NiSource, Bulk Equipment, Current Electric, Family Express, GreatNews.Life, Haas & Associates, Indiana Arts Commission, National Endowment for the Arts, Shoreline Brewery, South Shore CVA, South Shore Line, The Times Media Company and WIMS/WHFB for generously sponsoring the Lubeznik Arts Festival.