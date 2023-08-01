Press release by Purdue University Northwest:

HAMMOND, Ind. — Purdue University Northwest (PNW) has named Kwangsoo Park as associate dean and director of the White Lodging School of Hospitality and Tourism Management in the College of Business, effective Aug. 1, 2023.

In his role, Park will lead the school, an academic unit with interdisciplinary degree programs preparing students for multiple aspects of the hospitality and tourism industry, such as hospitality and tourism management; food and beverage; fitness management; foods and nutrition; event and meeting management; travel and tourism; and more.

“I am thrilled to welcome Dr. Park to the College of Business and to have the White Lodging School of Hospitality and Tourism Management in very capable hands,” said Rachel Clapp-Smith, Teddy Jacobi Dean of the PNW College of Business. “Dr. Park brings a strong track record of building community and enhancing quality programs. He is the ideal steward of the generous support of White Lodging and will continue to grow quality programs that prepare students for fulfilling careers in the hospitality industry.”

Park previously served for four years as head of the department of Apparel, Merchandising, Interior Design, and Hospitality Management at North Dakota State University (NDSU). While at NDSU, he began in 2012 as a faculty member in the College of Human Sciences and Education, eventually becoming an associate professor and Stegner Endowed Professor. Before serving at NDSU, he was the program coordinator of Tourism and Hospitality Management at Black Hills State University.

Park stated that he is humbled and honored to take the helm as the new leader of the White Lodging School of Hospitality and Tourism Management at PNW.

“I am incredibly excited about the journey ahead and the opportunity to broaden my capacity even further,” Park said. “I will continue to operate with open and honest communication, advocate for the White Lodging School of Hospitality and Tourism Management and wholeheartedly support our students, faculty and staff in the PNW College of Business. Together, let’s create an environment where our students thrive and our faculty and staff find happiness and fulfillment.”

Park earned his Ph.D. in Business Administration with a focus on tourism from Temple University, his master’s degree in Hospitality Management from Florida International University and his bachelor’s degree in Business Administration with a focus on Hospitality and Tourism Management from Sejong University in Seoul, South Korea. He also accumulated nine years of professional experience in hospitality, tourism and event management in South Korea and the U.S.

Park’s research interests include disability inclusion in hospitality and tourism; quality of life and event management; and event management research trends. He has authored or co-authored over 40 peer-reviewed journal articles and 40 peer-reviewed conference proceedings. He currently serves as associate editor of Hospitality and Tourism in the Family and Consumer Sciences Research Journal.

Park is the president of the Korea-America Hospitality and Tourism Educators Association and he has served as a co-host of the Tourism, Hospitality, and Event Conference for Researchers, Educators, Practitioners, and Students for the last five years. He served as President’s Council for Diversity, Inclusion, and Respect at NDSU and currently serves as an advisory council for North Dakota Native Tourism Alliance.

The White Lodging School of Hospitality and Tourism Management provides students with learning opportunities in technology-rich computer labs and classrooms, a state-of-the-art beverage lab and kitchen space, and a professionally equipped Restaurant at PNW service and learning space. For more information, visit pnw.edu/white-lodging-school.

To learn more about PNW’s College of Business, visit pnw.edu/business.