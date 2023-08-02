Press release by Duneland Chamber of Commerce:

Chesterton, IN – The Duneland Chamber of Commerce will host a Ribbon Cutting Celebration for Duneland Pottery on Thursday, August 24. Duneland Pottery is located at 500 Broadway, Chesterton, IN.

We are thrilled to announce the grand opening of Duneland Pottery, a welcoming art studio right in the heart of downtown Chesterton! Please join us from 4:30 pm to 5:30 pm as we celebrate this creative new business in the Duneland Community. The ribbon cutting will be followed by refreshments and even a live pottery demonstration by the owner, David Arreola! We hope to see you there!

For more information about the Duneland Pottery Ribbon Cutting on August 24, or to RSVP, please call the Chamber at (219) 926-5513, or email info@dunelandchamber.org. The favor of an RSVP is requested.

The Duneland Chamber of Commerce is a catalyst organization committed to ensuring that its member communities are vibrant places to live, work and play. Through service to the towns of Beverly Shores, Burns Harbor, Chesterton, Dune Acres and Porter, the Chamber provides a unified voice for robust community-building events, meaningful educational programming and smart economic development in the Duneland area. For more information, please visit www.dunelandchamber.org.