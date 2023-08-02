The City of Portage announced that through Aug. 30, the roads listed below will have rolling lane closures as their crack sealing contractor will be filling cracks in the asphalt pavement.
The City said on its Facebook page to expect delays periodically. Flaggers will be present.
“We also ask that residents in these areas not park on the streets between 7 a.m. and 3 p.m.,” the City of Portage said.
List of rolling lane closures:
Bailey Street – US Hwy 20 to the End
Marine Drive – Southport Road to the End
Willowcreek Road – Coca Cola Road to CSX
Marine Drive – Old Porter Road to the End
Locust Street – Clem Road north to the End
Hickory Street – Clem Road to the End
Locust Street – Clem Road south to the Cul-de-sac
Plymouth Street – Plaza Avenue to Marquette Road
Clem Road – Dombey Road to the End
Hickory Street – Plaza Avenue to Marquette Road
Locust Street – Plaza Avenue to Marquette Road
Cardinal Avenue – Willowcreek Road to the End
Locust Street – Marquette Road to Dolphin Drive
Dolphin Drive – Locust Street to west of Dolphin Court
Dolphin Court – Dolphin Drive to the Cul-de-sac
Waypoint Drive – Burns Parkway to Southport Road
Vincennes Avenue – SR 249 to the End
Crisman Road – South of Vincennes Avenue to Old Crisman Bridge
Crisman Road – Old Crisman Bridge north to Marina Parking Lot
Midwest Steel Highway – SR 249 to Bridge
South Properties – South of Precoat Metals
Prairie School Drive – Ameriplex Drive to Ameriplex Drive
McCool Road at the CSX Crossing will be closed to all traffic from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 2 for asphalt repair.
The ramp from Willowcreek Road to Portage Avenue will be closed to all traffic between 7 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Wednesday, August 2, for asphalt crack sealing.