The City of Portage announced that through Aug. 30, the roads listed below will have rolling lane closures as their crack sealing contractor will be filling cracks in the asphalt pavement.

The City said on its Facebook page to expect delays periodically. Flaggers will be present.

“We also ask that residents in these areas not park on the streets between 7 a.m. and 3 p.m.,” the City of Portage said.

List of rolling lane closures:

Bailey Street – US Hwy 20 to the End

Marine Drive – Southport Road to the End

Willowcreek Road – Coca Cola Road to CSX

Marine Drive – Old Porter Road to the End

Locust Street – Clem Road north to the End

Hickory Street – Clem Road to the End

Locust Street – Clem Road south to the Cul-de-sac

Plymouth Street – Plaza Avenue to Marquette Road

Clem Road – Dombey Road to the End

Hickory Street – Plaza Avenue to Marquette Road

Locust Street – Plaza Avenue to Marquette Road

Cardinal Avenue – Willowcreek Road to the End

Locust Street – Marquette Road to Dolphin Drive

Dolphin Drive – Locust Street to west of Dolphin Court

Dolphin Court – Dolphin Drive to the Cul-de-sac

Waypoint Drive – Burns Parkway to Southport Road

Vincennes Avenue – SR 249 to the End

Crisman Road – South of Vincennes Avenue to Old Crisman Bridge

Crisman Road – Old Crisman Bridge north to Marina Parking Lot

Midwest Steel Highway – SR 249 to Bridge

South Properties – South of Precoat Metals

Prairie School Drive – Ameriplex Drive to Ameriplex Drive

McCool Road at the CSX Crossing will be closed to all traffic from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 2 for asphalt repair.

The ramp from Willowcreek Road to Portage Avenue will be closed to all traffic between 7 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Wednesday, August 2, for asphalt crack sealing.