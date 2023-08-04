INDIANAPOLIS (Aug. 4, 2023) — Forty hospitals in Indiana are among the 2,600 nationwide that participate in the American Heart Association’s Get With The Guidelines® initiative to improve outcomes for Americans who experience heart disease or stroke.
Heart disease and stroke are the No. 1 and No. 5 causes of death in the United States, respectively. These health crises require swift and proven treatment to ensure the best outcomes for patients. The American Heart Association, devoted to a world of healthier lives for all, sets the standards for high-quality, science-based care and access that all patients deserve.
“Every 40 seconds, someone in America has a stroke or heart attack,” said Dr. William Gill, a cardiologist on the American Heart Association’s Indianapolis Board of Directors. “Access to high-quality care is something that everyone should have, and the Get With The Guidelines program helps ensure all patients can access high-quality care amid adversity.”
Each year, the American Heart Association recognizes hospitals across the country for consistently following up-to-date, research-based guidelines to ensure all patients have access to lifesaving care. In Indiana, 40 hospitals were recognized with 110 awards. A description of the awards for Afib, Heart Failure, Mission Lifeline, Stroke and Resuscitation can be found at https://www.usnewsbrandfuse.com/AmericanHeartAssociation/2023/IN/
Awardees are:
- Ascension St.Vincent (Indianapolis)
- Stroke Award: Target Type 2 Diabetes Honor Roll
- Stroke Award: Gold Plus
- Stroke Award: Target Stroke Elite Plus Honor Roll
- Stroke Award: Target Stroke Advanced Therapy Honor Roll
- Afib Award: Participating
- Baptist Health Floyd (New Albany)
- Stroke Award: Target Type 2 Diabetes Honor Roll
- Stroke Award: Gold Plus
- Stroke Award: Target Stroke Elite Plus Honor Roll
- Columbus Regional Hospital (Columbus)
- Stroke Award: Target Type 2 Diabetes Honor Roll
- Stroke Award: Gold Plus
- Stroke Award: Target Stroke Elite Plus Honor Roll
- Community Hospital North (Indianapolis)
- Stroke Award: Silver Plus
- Community Hospital East (Indianapolis)
- Mission Lifeline NSTEMI Award: Silver
- Community Hospital (Anderson)
- Stroke Award: Gold Plus
- Stroke Award: Target Stroke Honor Roll
- Mission Lifeline Award: Bronze Referral Plus
- Community Hospital (Munster)
- Stroke Award: Target Type 2 Diabetes Honor Roll
- Stroke Award: Gold Plus
- Stroke Award: Target Stroke Elite Plus Honor Roll
- Stroke Award: Target Stroke Advanced Therapy Honor Roll
- Community Hospital South (Indianapolis)
- Stroke Award: Gold Plus
- Mission Lifeline Award: Gold Receiving Plus
- Community Howard Regional Health (Kokomo)
- Mission Lifeline NSTEMI Award: Silver
- Deaconess Gateway Hospital (Evansville)
- Stroke Award: Gold Plus
- Stroke Award: Target Stroke Elite Honor Roll
- Stroke Award: Target Type 2 Diabetes Honor Roll
- Deaconess Hospital (Evansville)
- Stroke Award: Target Type 2 Diabetes Honor Roll
- Stroke Award: Gold Plus
- Elkhart General Hospital (Elkhart)
- Heart Failure Award: Silver
- Heart Failure Award: Target Type 2 Diabetes Honor Roll
- Stroke Award: Gold Plus
- Eskenazi Health (Indianapolis)
- Stroke Award: Target Stroke Honor Roll
- Stroke Award: Target Type 2 Diabetes Honor Roll
- Stroke Award: Gold Plus
- Franciscan Health (Crown Point)
- Stroke Award: Gold Plus
- Stroke Award: Target Stroke Honor Roll
- Franciscan Health (Indianapolis)
- Heart Failure Award: Target Type 2 Diabetes Honor Roll
- Heart Failure Award: Gold Plus
- Heart Failure Award: Target Heart Failure Honor Roll
- Stroke Award: Gold Plus
- Stroke Award: Target Stroke Elite Honor Roll
- Franciscan Health Lafayette East (Lafayette)
- Heart Failure Award: Gold Plus
- Heart Failure Award: Target Heart Failure Honor Roll
- Franciscan Health (Michigan City)
- Stroke Award: Target Type 2 Diabetes Honor Roll
- Stroke Award: Gold Plus
- Stroke Award: Target Stroke Honor Roll
- Franciscan Health (Mooresville)
- Stroke Award: Gold Plus
- Stroke Award: Target Stroke Elite Honor Roll
- Good Samaritan Hospital (Vincennes)
- Stroke Award: Target Type 2 Diabetes Honor Roll
- Stroke Award: Gold Plus
- Indiana University Health Arnett (Lafayette)
- Resuscitation Award: Participating
- Stroke Award: Gold Plus
- Stroke Award: Target Stroke Elite Plus Honor Roll
- Indiana University Health Ball Memorial Hospital (Muncie)
- Stroke Award: Target Type 2 Diabetes Honor Roll
- Stroke Award: Gold Plus
- Stroke Award: Target Stroke Elite Honor Roll
- Indiana University Health Bloomington (Bloomington)
- Stroke Award: Gold Plus
- Stroke Award: Target Type 2 Diabetes Honor Roll
- Indiana University Health Methodist Hospital (Indianapolis)
- Afib Award: Gold
- Resuscitation Award: Gold (Neonatal/Infant and Pediatric)
- Stroke Award: Gold Plus
- Stroke Award: Target Stroke Advanced Therapy Honor Roll
- Stroke Award: Target Stroke Honor Roll
- Indiana University Health North Hospital (Carmel)
- Stroke Award: Silver Plus
- Indiana University Health West Hospital (Avon)
- Stroke Award: Gold Plus
- Stroke Award: Target Stroke Honor Roll
- Lutheran Hospital (Fort Wayne)
- Stroke Award: Target Type 2 Diabetes Honor Roll
- Stroke Award: Gold Plus
- Stroke Award: Target Stroke Elite Honor Roll
- Memorial Hospital (South Bend)
- Heart Failure Award: Silver Plus
- Heart Failure Award: Target Type 2 Diabetes Honor Roll
- Resuscitation Award: Silver
- Stroke Award: Gold Plus
- Stroke Award: Target Stroke Honor Roll
- Stroke Award: Target Type 2 Diabetes Honor Roll
- Memorial Hospital and Health Care (Jasper)
- Stroke Award: Target Type 2 Diabetes Honor Roll
- Stroke Award: Gold Plus
- Stroke Award: Target Stroke Elite Honor Roll
- Methodist Hospitals (Gary)
- Stroke Award: Target Type 2 Diabetes Honor Roll
- Stroke Award: Gold Plus
- Stroke Award: Target Stroke Elite Honor Roll
- Northwest Health (La Porte)
- Stroke Award: Participating
- Stroke Award: Silver Plus
- Stroke Award: Target Stroke Honor Roll
- Parkview Health (Fort Wayne)
- Afib Award: Gold
- Stroke Award: Target Type 2 Diabetes Honor Roll
- Stroke Award: Gold Plus
- Stroke Award: Target Stroke Elite Plus Honor Roll
- Parkview Whitley Hospital (Columbia City)
- Stroke Award: Participating
- Reid Hospital and Health Care (Richmond)
- Stroke Award: Target Type 2 Diabetes Honor Roll
- Stroke Award: Gold Plus
- Stroke Award: Target Stroke Elite Honor Roll
- St. Catherine Hospital (East Chicago)
- Stroke Award: Target Type 2 Diabetes Honor Roll
- Stroke Award: Gold Plus
- Stroke Award: Target Stroke Elite Honor Roll
- Mission Lifeline Award: Bronze Referrao
- St. Mary Medical Center (Hobart)
- Heart Failure Award: Silver
- Heart Failure Award: Target Type 2 Diabetes Honor Roll
- Stroke Award: Target Type 2 Diabetes Honor Roll
- Stroke Award: Gold Plus
- Stroke Award: Target Stroke Elite Honor Roll
- Stroke Award: Target Type 2 Diabetes Honor Roll
- St.Vincent Evansville (Evansville)
- Afib Award: Bronze
- St.Vincent Kokomo (Kokomo)
- Stroke Award: Gold Plus
- Stroke Award: Target Type 2 Diabetes Honor Roll
- Terre Haute Regional (Terre Haute)
- Stroke Award: Bronze
- Union Hospital (Terre Haute)
- Stroke Award: Target Type 2 Diabetes Honor Roll
- Stroke Award: Gold Plus
- Stroke Award: Target Stroke Elite Plus Honor Roll
- Union Hospital Clinton (Clinton)
- Stroke Award: Silver Plus
Learn more at heart.org/getwiththeguidelines.