INDIANAPOLIS (Aug. 4, 2023) — Forty hospitals in Indiana are among the 2,600 nationwide that participate in the American Heart Association’s Get With The Guidelines® initiative to improve outcomes for Americans who experience heart disease or stroke.

Heart disease and stroke are the No. 1 and No. 5 causes of death in the United States, respectively. These health crises require swift and proven treatment to ensure the best outcomes for patients. The American Heart Association, devoted to a world of healthier lives for all, sets the standards for high-quality, science-based care and access that all patients deserve.

“Every 40 seconds, someone in America has a stroke or heart attack,” said Dr. William Gill, a cardiologist on the American Heart Association’s Indianapolis Board of Directors. “Access to high-quality care is something that everyone should have, and the Get With The Guidelines program helps ensure all patients can access high-quality care amid adversity.”

Each year, the American Heart Association recognizes hospitals across the country for consistently following up-to-date, research-based guidelines to ensure all patients have access to lifesaving care. In Indiana, 40 hospitals were recognized with 110 awards. A description of the awards for Afib, Heart Failure, Mission Lifeline, Stroke and Resuscitation can be found at https://www.usnewsbrandfuse.com/AmericanHeartAssociation/2023/IN/

Awardees are:

  • Ascension St.Vincent (Indianapolis)
  • Stroke Award: Target Type 2 Diabetes Honor Roll
  • Stroke Award: Gold Plus
  • Stroke Award: Target Stroke Elite Plus Honor Roll
  • Stroke Award: Target Stroke Advanced Therapy Honor Roll
  • Afib Award: Participating
  • Baptist Health Floyd (New Albany)
    • Stroke Award: Target Type 2 Diabetes Honor Roll
    • Stroke Award: Gold Plus
    • Stroke Award: Target Stroke Elite Plus Honor Roll
  • Columbus Regional Hospital (Columbus)
    • Stroke Award: Target Type 2 Diabetes Honor Roll
    • Stroke Award: Gold Plus
    • Stroke Award: Target Stroke Elite Plus Honor Roll
  • Community Hospital North (Indianapolis)
    • Stroke Award: Silver Plus
  • Community Hospital East (Indianapolis)
    • Mission Lifeline NSTEMI Award: Silver
  • Community Hospital (Anderson)
    • Stroke Award: Gold Plus
    • Stroke Award: Target Stroke Honor Roll
    • Mission Lifeline Award: Bronze Referral Plus
  • Community Hospital (Munster)
    • Stroke Award: Target Type 2 Diabetes Honor Roll
    • Stroke Award: Gold Plus
    • Stroke Award: Target Stroke Elite Plus Honor Roll
    • Stroke Award: Target Stroke Advanced Therapy Honor Roll
  • Community Hospital South (Indianapolis)
    • Stroke Award: Gold Plus
    • Mission Lifeline Award: Gold Receiving Plus
  • Community Howard Regional Health (Kokomo)
    • Mission Lifeline NSTEMI Award: Silver
  • Deaconess Gateway Hospital (Evansville)
    • Stroke Award: Gold Plus
    • Stroke Award: Target Stroke Elite Honor Roll
    • Stroke Award: Target Type 2 Diabetes Honor Roll
  • Deaconess Hospital (Evansville)
    • Stroke Award: Target Type 2 Diabetes Honor Roll
    • Stroke Award: Gold Plus
  • Elkhart General Hospital (Elkhart)
    • Heart Failure Award: Silver
    • Heart Failure Award: Target Type 2 Diabetes Honor Roll
    • Stroke Award: Gold Plus
  • Eskenazi Health (Indianapolis)
    • Stroke Award: Target Stroke Honor Roll
    • Stroke Award: Target Type 2 Diabetes Honor Roll
    • Stroke Award: Gold Plus
  • Franciscan Health (Crown Point)
    • Stroke Award: Gold Plus
    • Stroke Award: Target Stroke Honor Roll
  • Franciscan Health (Indianapolis)
    • Heart Failure Award: Target Type 2 Diabetes Honor Roll
    • Heart Failure Award: Gold Plus
    • Heart Failure Award: Target Heart Failure Honor Roll
    • Stroke Award: Gold Plus
    • Stroke Award: Target Stroke Elite Honor Roll
  • Franciscan Health Lafayette East (Lafayette)
    • Heart Failure Award: Gold Plus
    • Heart Failure Award: Target Heart Failure Honor Roll
  • Franciscan Health (Michigan City)
    • Stroke Award: Target Type 2 Diabetes Honor Roll
    • Stroke Award: Gold Plus
    • Stroke Award: Target Stroke Honor Roll
  • Franciscan Health (Mooresville)
    • Stroke Award: Gold Plus
    • Stroke Award: Target Stroke Elite Honor Roll
  • Good Samaritan Hospital (Vincennes)
    • Stroke Award: Target Type 2 Diabetes Honor Roll
    • Stroke Award: Gold Plus
  • Indiana University Health Arnett (Lafayette)
    • Resuscitation Award: Participating
    • Stroke Award: Gold Plus
    • Stroke Award: Target Stroke Elite Plus Honor Roll
  • Indiana University Health Ball Memorial Hospital (Muncie)
    • Stroke Award: Target Type 2 Diabetes Honor Roll
    • Stroke Award: Gold Plus
    • Stroke Award: Target Stroke Elite Honor Roll
  • Indiana University Health Bloomington (Bloomington)
    • Stroke Award: Gold Plus
    • Stroke Award: Target Type 2 Diabetes Honor Roll
  • Indiana University Health Methodist Hospital (Indianapolis)
    • Afib Award: Gold
    • Resuscitation Award: Gold (Neonatal/Infant and Pediatric)
    • Stroke Award: Gold Plus
    • Stroke Award: Target Stroke Advanced Therapy Honor Roll
    • Stroke Award: Target Stroke Honor Roll
  • Indiana University Health North Hospital (Carmel)
    • Stroke Award: Silver Plus
  • Indiana University Health West Hospital (Avon)
    • Stroke Award: Gold Plus
    • Stroke Award: Target Stroke Honor Roll
  • Lutheran Hospital (Fort Wayne)
    • Stroke Award: Target Type 2 Diabetes Honor Roll
    • Stroke Award: Gold Plus
    • Stroke Award: Target Stroke Elite Honor Roll
  • Memorial Hospital (South Bend)
    • Heart Failure Award: Silver Plus
    • Heart Failure Award: Target Type 2 Diabetes Honor Roll
    • Resuscitation Award: Silver
    • Stroke Award: Gold Plus
    • Stroke Award: Target Stroke Honor Roll
    • Stroke Award: Target Type 2 Diabetes Honor Roll
  • Memorial Hospital and Health Care (Jasper)
    • Stroke Award: Target Type 2 Diabetes Honor Roll
    • Stroke Award: Gold Plus
    • Stroke Award: Target Stroke Elite Honor Roll
  • Methodist Hospitals (Gary)
    • Stroke Award: Target Type 2 Diabetes Honor Roll
    • Stroke Award: Gold Plus
    • Stroke Award: Target Stroke Elite Honor Roll
  • Northwest Health (La Porte)
    • Stroke Award: Participating
    • Stroke Award: Silver Plus
    • Stroke Award: Target Stroke Honor Roll
  • Parkview Health (Fort Wayne)
    • Afib Award: Gold
    • Stroke Award: Target Type 2 Diabetes Honor Roll
    • Stroke Award: Gold Plus
    • Stroke Award: Target Stroke Elite Plus Honor Roll
  • Parkview Whitley Hospital (Columbia City)
    • Stroke Award: Participating
  • Reid Hospital and Health Care (Richmond)
    • Stroke Award: Target Type 2 Diabetes Honor Roll
    • Stroke Award: Gold Plus
    • Stroke Award: Target Stroke Elite Honor Roll
  • St. Catherine Hospital (East Chicago)
    • Stroke Award: Target Type 2 Diabetes Honor Roll
    • Stroke Award: Gold Plus
    • Stroke Award: Target Stroke Elite Honor Roll
    • Mission Lifeline Award: Bronze Referrao
  • St. Mary Medical Center (Hobart)
    • Heart Failure Award: Silver
    • Heart Failure Award: Target Type 2 Diabetes Honor Roll
    • Stroke Award: Target Type 2 Diabetes Honor Roll
    • Stroke Award: Gold Plus
    • Stroke Award: Target Stroke Elite Honor Roll
    • Stroke Award: Target Type 2 Diabetes Honor Roll
  • St.Vincent Evansville (Evansville)
    • Afib Award: Bronze
  • St.Vincent Kokomo (Kokomo)
    • Stroke Award: Gold Plus
    • Stroke Award: Target Type 2 Diabetes Honor Roll
  • Terre Haute Regional (Terre Haute)
    • Stroke Award: Bronze
  • Union Hospital (Terre Haute)
    • Stroke Award: Target Type 2 Diabetes Honor Roll
    • Stroke Award: Gold Plus
    • Stroke Award: Target Stroke Elite Plus Honor Roll
  • Union Hospital Clinton (Clinton)
    • Stroke Award: Silver Plus

Learn more at heart.org/getwiththeguidelines.