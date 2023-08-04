INDIANAPOLIS (Aug. 4, 2023) — Forty hospitals in Indiana are among the 2,600 nationwide that participate in the American Heart Association’s Get With The Guidelines® initiative to improve outcomes for Americans who experience heart disease or stroke.

Heart disease and stroke are the No. 1 and No. 5 causes of death in the United States, respectively. These health crises require swift and proven treatment to ensure the best outcomes for patients. The American Heart Association, devoted to a world of healthier lives for all, sets the standards for high-quality, science-based care and access that all patients deserve.

“Every 40 seconds, someone in America has a stroke or heart attack,” said Dr. William Gill, a cardiologist on the American Heart Association’s Indianapolis Board of Directors. “Access to high-quality care is something that everyone should have, and the Get With The Guidelines program helps ensure all patients can access high-quality care amid adversity.”

Each year, the American Heart Association recognizes hospitals across the country for consistently following up-to-date, research-based guidelines to ensure all patients have access to lifesaving care. In Indiana, 40 hospitals were recognized with 110 awards. A description of the awards for Afib, Heart Failure, Mission Lifeline, Stroke and Resuscitation can be found at https://www.usnewsbrandfuse.com/AmericanHeartAssociation/2023/IN/

Awardees are:

Ascension St.Vincent (Indianapolis)

Stroke Award: Target Type 2 Diabetes Honor Roll

Stroke Award: Gold Plus

Stroke Award: Target Stroke Elite Plus Honor Roll

Stroke Award: Target Stroke Advanced Therapy Honor Roll

Afib Award: Participating

Baptist Health Floyd (New Albany) Stroke Award: Target Type 2 Diabetes Honor Roll Stroke Award: Gold Plus Stroke Award: Target Stroke Elite Plus Honor Roll

Columbus Regional Hospital (Columbus) Stroke Award: Target Type 2 Diabetes Honor Roll Stroke Award: Gold Plus Stroke Award: Target Stroke Elite Plus Honor Roll

Community Hospital North (Indianapolis) Stroke Award: Silver Plus

Community Hospital East (Indianapolis) Mission Lifeline NSTEMI Award: Silver

Community Hospital (Anderson) Stroke Award: Gold Plus Stroke Award: Target Stroke Honor Roll Mission Lifeline Award: Bronze Referral Plus

Community Hospital (Munster) Stroke Award: Target Type 2 Diabetes Honor Roll Stroke Award: Gold Plus Stroke Award: Target Stroke Elite Plus Honor Roll Stroke Award: Target Stroke Advanced Therapy Honor Roll

Community Hospital South (Indianapolis) Stroke Award: Gold Plus Mission Lifeline Award: Gold Receiving Plus

Community Howard Regional Health (Kokomo) Mission Lifeline NSTEMI Award: Silver

Deaconess Gateway Hospital (Evansville) Stroke Award: Gold Plus Stroke Award: Target Stroke Elite Honor Roll Stroke Award: Target Type 2 Diabetes Honor Roll

Deaconess Hospital (Evansville) Stroke Award: Target Type 2 Diabetes Honor Roll Stroke Award: Gold Plus

Elkhart General Hospital (Elkhart) Heart Failure Award: Silver Heart Failure Award: Target Type 2 Diabetes Honor Roll Stroke Award: Gold Plus

Eskenazi Health (Indianapolis) Stroke Award: Target Stroke Honor Roll Stroke Award: Target Type 2 Diabetes Honor Roll Stroke Award: Gold Plus

Franciscan Health (Crown Point) Stroke Award: Gold Plus Stroke Award: Target Stroke Honor Roll

Franciscan Health (Indianapolis) Heart Failure Award: Target Type 2 Diabetes Honor Roll Heart Failure Award: Gold Plus Heart Failure Award: Target Heart Failure Honor Roll Stroke Award: Gold Plus Stroke Award: Target Stroke Elite Honor Roll

Franciscan Health Lafayette East (Lafayette) Heart Failure Award: Gold Plus Heart Failure Award: Target Heart Failure Honor Roll

Franciscan Health (Michigan City) Stroke Award: Target Type 2 Diabetes Honor Roll Stroke Award: Gold Plus Stroke Award: Target Stroke Honor Roll

Franciscan Health (Mooresville) Stroke Award: Gold Plus Stroke Award: Target Stroke Elite Honor Roll

Good Samaritan Hospital (Vincennes) Stroke Award: Target Type 2 Diabetes Honor Roll Stroke Award: Gold Plus

Indiana University Health Arnett (Lafayette) Resuscitation Award: Participating Stroke Award: Gold Plus Stroke Award: Target Stroke Elite Plus Honor Roll

Indiana University Health Ball Memorial Hospital (Muncie) Stroke Award: Target Type 2 Diabetes Honor Roll Stroke Award: Gold Plus Stroke Award: Target Stroke Elite Honor Roll

Indiana University Health Bloomington (Bloomington) Stroke Award: Gold Plus Stroke Award: Target Type 2 Diabetes Honor Roll

Indiana University Health Methodist Hospital (Indianapolis) Afib Award: Gold Resuscitation Award: Gold (Neonatal/Infant and Pediatric) Stroke Award: Gold Plus Stroke Award: Target Stroke Advanced Therapy Honor Roll Stroke Award: Target Stroke Honor Roll

Indiana University Health North Hospital (Carmel) Stroke Award: Silver Plus

Indiana University Health West Hospital (Avon) Stroke Award: Gold Plus Stroke Award: Target Stroke Honor Roll

Lutheran Hospital (Fort Wayne) Stroke Award: Target Type 2 Diabetes Honor Roll Stroke Award: Gold Plus Stroke Award: Target Stroke Elite Honor Roll

Memorial Hospital (South Bend) Heart Failure Award: Silver Plus Heart Failure Award: Target Type 2 Diabetes Honor Roll Resuscitation Award: Silver Stroke Award: Gold Plus Stroke Award: Target Stroke Honor Roll Stroke Award: Target Type 2 Diabetes Honor Roll

Memorial Hospital and Health Care (Jasper) Stroke Award: Target Type 2 Diabetes Honor Roll Stroke Award: Gold Plus Stroke Award: Target Stroke Elite Honor Roll

Methodist Hospitals (Gary) Stroke Award: Target Type 2 Diabetes Honor Roll Stroke Award: Gold Plus Stroke Award: Target Stroke Elite Honor Roll

Northwest Health (La Porte) Stroke Award: Participating Stroke Award: Silver Plus Stroke Award: Target Stroke Honor Roll

Parkview Health (Fort Wayne) Afib Award: Gold Stroke Award: Target Type 2 Diabetes Honor Roll Stroke Award: Gold Plus Stroke Award: Target Stroke Elite Plus Honor Roll

Parkview Whitley Hospital (Columbia City) Stroke Award: Participating

Reid Hospital and Health Care (Richmond) Stroke Award: Target Type 2 Diabetes Honor Roll Stroke Award: Gold Plus Stroke Award: Target Stroke Elite Honor Roll

St. Catherine Hospital (East Chicago) Stroke Award: Target Type 2 Diabetes Honor Roll Stroke Award: Gold Plus Stroke Award: Target Stroke Elite Honor Roll Mission Lifeline Award: Bronze Referrao

St. Mary Medical Center (Hobart) Heart Failure Award: Silver Heart Failure Award: Target Type 2 Diabetes Honor Roll Stroke Award: Target Type 2 Diabetes Honor Roll Stroke Award: Gold Plus Stroke Award: Target Stroke Elite Honor Roll Stroke Award: Target Type 2 Diabetes Honor Roll

St.Vincent Evansville (Evansville) Afib Award: Bronze

St.Vincent Kokomo (Kokomo) Stroke Award: Gold Plus Stroke Award: Target Type 2 Diabetes Honor Roll

Terre Haute Regional (Terre Haute) Stroke Award: Bronze

Union Hospital (Terre Haute) Stroke Award: Target Type 2 Diabetes Honor Roll Stroke Award: Gold Plus Stroke Award: Target Stroke Elite Plus Honor Roll

Union Hospital Clinton (Clinton) Stroke Award: Silver Plus



Learn more at heart.org/getwiththeguidelines.