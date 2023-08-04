Thursday, Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch and the Indiana State Department of Agriculture announced the winners of the 2023 Indiana Agriculture Photo Contest. The winning photographs will be displayed in the lieutenant governor’s Family of Business offices in Indianapolis throughout the next year.

The winning photos were chosen from hundreds of entries in the following four categories: Agritourism, Conservation, Faces of Agriculture and On the Farm. Two winners were selected from each category, along with two winners overall.

To be considered, the photo had to be taken in the state by an Indiana resident. The photos were evaluated by a panel of independent judges based on creativity, composition and category representation.

The following list includes the photo contest winners for 2023:

Agritourism Category

“Whimsical Twilight” by Bethany Hudspeth from McCordsville

“Joy” by Allyson Avery from Plainfield

Conservation Category

“A Days Reflection” by Elli Lange from Rising Sun

“Wild Connections” by Carson Hughes from Osgood

Faces of Agriculture Category

“Generations” by Linsie Middlesworth from Marion

“A Girl at Her Family Christmas Tree Farm” by Amanda Flickinger from Wakarusa

On the Farm Category

“Flossie the Dairy Cow” by Kerri Burke from Covington

“Sunset Bean Harvest” by Chad Boswell from Frankfort

Overall Category

“Flying it On” by Laura Niemiec from Michigan City

“A Pumpkin for my Pumpkin” by April Lamb from Milford

To view the winning photos, click here or visit isda.in.gov. To view photos of the photographers from Thursday’s award presentation, click here.