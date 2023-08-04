The City of Portage announced that workers from Milestone Contractors have begun to mobilize for the Portage Avenue reconstruction projects.

The City of Portage says you may have seen workers this week beginning to demolish concrete aprons and other areas.

Work will continue ramp up over the next couple of weeks on the project which will repave Portage Avenue from McCool Road to Willowcreek Road.

The city says the project, which is funded through the state Community Crossings Grant Program and city Wheel Tax revenue, will significantly disrupt residents living on the north side of Portage Avenue between Pennsylvania and Jackson streets. In that area Portage Avenue will be widened, curbs added and driveway aprons and sidewalks added or replaced.

The city is asking the public to be patient as it continues to make infrastructure improvements.