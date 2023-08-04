The City of New Buffalo is gearing up for a Special Election on Tuesday, August 8, 2023.

This election pertains to the renewal of the current millage for Lake Michigan College, which is set to expire with the 2023 tax levy. Polling hours are 7:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.

The polling location is New Buffalo City Hall, located at 224 W. Buffalo Street.

Early Registration and Absentee Ballots:

For your convenience, the City Clerk’s Office will be open from 8:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, August 6, 2023, to facilitate voter registrations and to receive absentee ballots.