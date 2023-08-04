The South Shore Line is reminding the public about track safety.

They gave the following information in a news release on their website:

At South Shore Line, safety is our number one priority. The completion of the first phase of the Double Track Project presents an opportunity to refresh all pedestrians and drivers on safety around the railroad tracks.

“We want to keep all drivers, pedestrians, and passengers safe on our trains and around our tracks,” said Nicole Barker, South Shore Line Director of Capital Investment and Implementation. “With the Double Track NWI project taking place from Gary to Michigan City, Indiana, we wanted to take this opportunity to remind those in the local neighborhoods, and those passing through any existing South Shore Line tracks that trains are fantastic modes of transportation but that they need to be approached with proper safety in mind.”

You should always:

Look in both directions when you cross railroad tracks

Cross tracks at designated crossings only

Stop at railroad tracks when gates are coming down and lights and/or bells are activated

Wait until lights have stopped flashing and gates are completely raised before proceeding across any set of tracks

You should never:

Enter a railroad crossing when the lights and bells are activated, and the gates are down

Cross tracks without looking in both directions

Cross tracks in areas without a designated crossing

Flashing railroad crossing lights are exactly like a red light at a road intersection; entering a railroad crossing with gates and bells activated is a violation of the law. Further, you should always expect a train on any track, at any time, in any direction. While waiting at a multiple-track crossing for a train to pass, expect that it is very possible that a second train on the other tracks may be approaching from another direction., or running the same direction but slightly behind the train on the adjacent track. As an additional safety enhancement, at select locations, SSL has installed “another train coming” signs that will signal to waiting drivers and pedestrians that another train is coming as an extra reminder not to enter a crossing until the gates are fully raised, and the lights and bells stop activating.

If your vehicle gets stuck or stalls at a crossing, get everyone out and far away immediately, even if you do not see a train. Next, locate the blue and white sign. The blue and white sign should be posted near the crossing and clearly visible. It includes the name of the railroad, the railroad’s emergency contact number, and the USDOT National Crossing Inventory Number. Call the number on the blue and white Emergency Notification System(ENS) sign and share the crossing ID number with the dispatcher. No sign? Dial 911. Locate the blue and white to save your life.

For residents of Michigan City or those who are visiting, there is an eastbound lane on the south side of the tracks on 11th Street where left-hand turns off of through streets going northbound are prohibited on Franklin at all times. For any pedestrians who cross the 11th Street tracks at Franklin, there is a gate located on the north side of the tracks in the fencing, just to the left of the west-side pedestrian crossing, should anyone need to exit the tracks quickly.