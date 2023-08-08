Michigan City Police Officer Daniel Revoir was recognized as an Indiana Traffic Safety All Star through a program put together by the Indiana Criminal Justice Institute.

The Traffic Safety All-Star awards program was created by ICJI as a way to recognize law enforcement officers who are going above and beyond to keep road users and their communities safe by working to combat impaired driving. To qualify for the award, an officer must have made at least 20 operating while intoxicated arrests and participated in one of the state’s enhanced enforcement campaigns in the previous year.

“Officer Revoir exceeded the expectations with 26 OWI arrests and participation in several enhanced enforcement campaigns,” the Michigan City Police Department said on its Facebook page.

Revoir was one of 83 officers recognized by Gov. Eric Holcomb and the Indiana Criminal Justice Institute.