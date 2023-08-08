The New Buffalo Police Depart is reporting a water rescue took place Monday afternoon at Lake Michigan.

At about 2 p.m. multiple 911 calls were received reporting as many as four swimmers in danger in Lake Michigan at New Buffalo Beach near the breakwall. When rescuers arrived the found two people still in the water and one that had made it to the breakwall but needed medical attention. Officers from the New Buffalo Police Department, Pokagon Tribal Police and New Buffalo City Fire were able to throw life rings to the individuals that were still in the water, pulling them to the breakwall and lifting them out of the water.

Three individuals were taken by ambulance to Franciscan Hospital in Michigan City and are expected to make full recoveries from their minor injuries.

The New Buffalo Police stated, “Please let this serve as a reminder of the dangers that Lake Michigan can pose to swimmers during rough conditions. Always be aware of rip-currents and be mindful of the flag warnings available at the beach and from https://www.weather.gov/greatlakes/beachhazards.”