The Indiana Department of Transportation provided the following update on concrete restoration work on I-94 in Lake County:

UPDATE: the new traffic configuration on eastbound I-94 will be set up this week but may be delayed one or two evenings due to weather. Motorists should be prepared for overnight lane closures and for EB traffic to be split with the work zone in the middle and two lanes on either side by the end of the week.

The original information has been posted below: