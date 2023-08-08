The Indiana Department of Transportation provided the following update on concrete restoration work on I-94 in Lake County:
UPDATE: the new traffic configuration on eastbound I-94 will be set up this week but may be delayed one or two evenings due to weather. Motorists should be prepared for overnight lane closures and for EB traffic to be split with the work zone in the middle and two lanes on either side by the end of the week.
The original information has been posted below:
OVERNIGHT LANE CLOSURES/NEW TRAFFIC CONFIGURATIONS – I-94 in Lake County
Concrete restoration work will move from westbound I-94 to eastbound I-94 between State Road 912/Cline Ave and I-65 over the next week.
There will be overnight lane closures from approximately 8 p.m. on Tuesday, August 1 to 5 a.m. Wednesday, August 2 on westbound I-94 to move the lane closures from the right side to the left side of the travel lanes. Over the next week, crews will be moving barrier wall materials over the median to prepare for concrete restoration work on eastbound I-94.
On or after the evening of Tuesday, August 8, overnight lane closures will be used on eastbound I-94 from approximately 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. to set up the work zone. In the new traffic configuration beginning on or after Wednesday, August 9, the work zone will be in the middle of the travel lanes. There will be two lanes to the right and two “express” lanes to the left, with one to the right of the median and one as a counterflow lane on the westbound side so these two lanes will not have access to each other or the right lanes and exits.
All schedules are weather dependent and subject to change. Motorists should be prepared for changing traffic configurations and overnight lane closures through this area while work is ongoing through late fall.